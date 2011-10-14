BRIEF-Autodesk says CEO to step down, announces board changes
* Carl Bass has decided to step down as president and chief executive officer, effective February 8
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
NJK CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.58 5.14 Operating loss 143 mln prft 40 mln Recurring loss 149 mln prft 55 mln Net loss 147 mln prft 70 mln
NOTE - NJK Corp is a software developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9748.TK1.
* Board approved proposal to apply to china securities regulatory commission for issue of a shares
* Palo alto networks extends safe application enablement and breach prevention from the network to the cloud with enhancements to its next-generation security platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: