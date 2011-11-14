Nov 14 (Reuters) -

ASIA ALLIANCE HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.40 2.89 (-17.0 pct) (-33.0 pct) Operating loss 69 mln loss 443 mln

Recurring prft 7 mln loss 481 mln

Net loss 84 mln loss 1.41 EPS loss Y0.89 loss Y14.87 Annual div nil

nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - Asia Alliance Holdings Co Ltd is a warehousing company.

