BRIEF-Fagron realises FY turnover of 421.8 mln euros, 1.3 pct down
* Fagron realises turnover of 421.8 million euros ($451.75 million)
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
ASIA ALLIANCE HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.40 2.89 (-17.0 pct) (-33.0 pct) Operating loss 69 mln loss 443 mln
Recurring prft 7 mln loss 481 mln
Net loss 84 mln loss 1.41 EPS loss Y0.89 loss Y14.87 Annual div nil
nil -Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Asia Alliance Holdings Co Ltd is a warehousing company.
* Renews supply contract with AstraZeneca for the peptide active substance Goserelin
Feb 7 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd