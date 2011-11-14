Nov 14 (Reuters) -

CHUKYO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 17.01 19.27 33.20 (-11.8 pct) (-10.0 pct) (-6.3%) Recurring 883 mln 1.18 1.60

(-25.1 pct) (+64.2 pct) (+109.4%) Net 509 mln 730 mln 1.30 (-30.3 pct) (+45.8 pct) (+116.6%) EPS

Y2.35 Y3.37 Y5.99

Annual div Y4.00 Y4.00 -Q2 div Y2.00 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y1.50

Y2.00

NOTE - Chukyo Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

