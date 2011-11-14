Nov 14 (Reuters) -

KOZO KEIKAKU ENGINEERING INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 958 mln 1.44 3.00 9.00 (-33.5 pct) (+13.9 pct) Operating loss 585 mln loss 343 mln loss 580 mln prft 430 mln Recurring loss 601 mln loss 362 mln loss 630 mln prft 350 mln Net loss 397 mln loss 227 mln loss 400 mln prft 165 mln EPS loss Y68.85 loss Y39.04 loss Y69.25 prft Y28.57

NOTE - Kozo Keikaku Engineering Inc develops computer software.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4748.TK1.