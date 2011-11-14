Nov 14 (Reuters) -
TAKASAGO INTERNATIONAL CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 59.93
60.55 115.00
(-1.0 pct) (+2.9 pct) (+0.1%)
Operating 4.48 5.10 4.60
(-12.2 pct) (+62.8 pct)
(-22.2%) Recurring 4.45
5.00 4.50
(-10.9 pct) (+55.0 pct) (-24.9%) Net
2.62 3.33 2.90
(-21.1 pct) (+85.1 pct)
(-27.2%) EPS Y26.15
Y33.13 Y28.89 Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Takasago International Corp is a top-ranked maker of
fragrance, flavour and aromatic chemicals.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4914.TK1.