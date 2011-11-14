Nov 14 (Reuters) -

C'BON COSMETICS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.56 3.84 7.17 14.70 (-7.2 pct) (+3.0 pct) Operating 280 mln 443 mln 608 mln

1.36 (-36.8 pct) (+36.1 pct)

Recurring 293 mln 458 mln 633 mln 1.41 (-36.0 pct) (+35.8 pct) Net

loss 293 mln prft 169 mln loss 148 mln prft 352 mln

(-7.8 pct)

EPS loss Y69.23 prft Y40.01 loss Y34.92 prft Y83.13

NOTE - C'BON COSMETICS Co Ltd is the full company name.

