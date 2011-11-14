Nov 14 (Reuters) -

77 BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 49.70 50.01 99.00 (-0.6 pct) (-7.6 pct) (-0.1%) Recurring 5.44 11.72 10.00

(-53.6 pct) (+69.6 pct) (-37.7%) Net 2.00 6.25 10.50 (-67.9 pct) (+52.0 pct) EPS

Y5.36 Y16.48 Y28.08

Annual div Y7.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.50 Y3.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y3.50

NOTE - 77 Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8341.TK1.