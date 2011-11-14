Nov 14 (Reuters) -

YOKOHAMA GYORUI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 18.85 20.63 38.90 (-8.6 pct) (-7.8 pct) (-8.9%) Operating loss 49 mln loss 75 mln prft 40 mln

Recurring prft 8 mln loss 2 mln prft 150 mln

(+30.4%) Net prft 6 mln loss 116 mln prft 130 mln EPS

prft Y0.97 loss Y18.62 prft Y20.75

Shares 6 mln 6 mln

Annual div

Y3.00 Y3.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Yokohama Gyorui Co Ltd wholesales seafood products.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

