BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
RISE INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 187 mln 285 mln 810 mln (-34.5 pct) (-79.2 pct) (+45.1%) Operating loss 66 mln loss 59 mln prft 2 mln
Recurring loss 35 mln loss 57 mln prft 8 mln Net loss 35 mln loss 250 mln prft 8 mln EPS loss Y5.98 loss Y10.62 loss Y10.35 Annual div nil
nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Rise Inc is a real estate developer.
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.