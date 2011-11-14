Nov 14 (Reuters) -

TAISEI CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 2.49 2.23 2.83

1.44 (+11.8 pct) (+2.6 pct)

(+13.7%) (+14.1%) Operating 86 mln 48 mln

(+78.6 pct) (+14.0 pct)

Recurring 104 mln 68 mln 105 mln 55 mln

(+52.4 pct) (+29.1 pct) (+1.5%)

(+4.0%) Net 56 mln 39 mln 62 mln

31 mln

(+44.7 pct) (+28.5 pct) (+10.0%)

(+3.0%) EPS Y3,898.30 Y2,694.11 Y4,287.74

Y2,144.11 Diluted EPS Y3,852.30 Y2,644.21

Annual div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00

NOTE - Taisei Co Ltd sells food packaging materials..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

