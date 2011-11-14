Nov 14 (Reuters) -
TAISEI CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 2.49 2.23 2.83
1.44 (+11.8 pct) (+2.6 pct)
(+13.7%) (+14.1%)
Operating 86 mln 48 mln
(+78.6 pct) (+14.0 pct)
Recurring 104 mln
68 mln 105 mln 55 mln
(+52.4 pct) (+29.1 pct) (+1.5%)
(+4.0%)
Net 56 mln 39 mln 62 mln
31 mln
(+44.7 pct) (+28.5 pct) (+10.0%)
(+3.0%)
EPS Y3,898.30 Y2,694.11 Y4,287.74
Y2,144.11
Diluted EPS Y3,852.30 Y2,644.21
Annual div Y500.00
Y500.00 Y500.00 -Q2 div
nil nil nil -Q4 div
Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00
NOTE - Taisei Co Ltd sells food packaging materials..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3359.TK1.