Nov 14 (Reuters) -
HIGASHI-NIPPON BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 18.96
20.84 38.80
(-9.0 pct) (-2.7 pct) (-2.7%)
Recurring 4.48 3.98 9.90
(+12.5 pct) (-28.4 pct)
(+36.6%) Net 2.42
2.61 5.30
(-7.2 pct) (-20.3 pct) (+24.8%) EPS
Y13.36 Y13.54 Y30.01
Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd is a regional bank operating
in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8536.TK1.