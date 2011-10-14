Oct 14 (Reuters) -

CAVE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 685 mln 657 mln 1.40 3.30 (+4.3 pct) (+11.7 pct) Operating 24 mln 74 mln 10 mln

310 mln

(-67.4 pct)

Recurring 17 mln 72 mln

5 mln 300 mln

(-75.8 pct)

Net 5 mln 53 mln

nil 180 mln

(-90.2 pct)

EPS Y253.54 Y2,592.81

nil Y8,756.14 Diluted EPS Y252.08 Y2,569.44

NOTE - Cave Co Ltd develops and distributes mobile phone-related entertainment contents..

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

