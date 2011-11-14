UPDATE 1-Trump: militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
CHARLE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 10.65 11.51 23.00 (-7.4 pct) (+0.5 pct) (-0.7%) Operating 663 mln 1.25 1.30
(-47.1 pct) (+309.8 pct) (-14.6%) Recurring 683 mln 1.27 1.33 (-46.3 pct) (+280.6 pct) (-15.1%) Net
580 mln 1.23 1.05
(-52.7 pct) (-35.5%) EPS Y30.03 Y63.33 Y54.54 Annual div
Y30.00 Y30.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y30.00
Y30.00
NOTE - Charle Co Ltd is a call-sales merchant of women's underwear.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9885.TK1.
