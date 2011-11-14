BRIEF-WISeKey prelim FY 2016 revenues of $11 million
* Acquires Quovadis, international certification authority capability for eIDAS and IoT
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
INSPIRE INC
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 507 mln 517 mln Recurring loss 129 mln loss 198 mln Net loss 132 mln loss 199 mln
NOTE - Inspire Inc sells Interent security software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2724.TK1.
* Said on Monday EVGA selected Asetek to power its first-ever CPU CLCs (Closed Loop Coolers)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 530 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016