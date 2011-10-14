Oct 14 (Reuters) -

SEVEN SEAS TECHWORKS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.71 1.80 Operating loss 80 mln loss 80 mln Recurring loss 78 mln loss 60 mln Net loss 70 mln loss 70 mln

NOTE - Seven Seas Techworks Co Ltd offers consulting services for computer systems development, Internet-based networks.