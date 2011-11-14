Nov 14 (Reuters) -
NICHIA STEEL WORKS LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST
-Q2 div 3.00 yen nil
NOTE - Nichia Steel Works Ltd is a producer of secondary
and teritiary products of wire rods and iron sheets. If
there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond
to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend
announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies
to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5658.TK1.