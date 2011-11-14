BRIEF-Taiyo Industrial to offer off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares
* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
JEOL LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 32.45 28.93 83.00 (+12.1 pct) (-18.4 pct) (+10.3%) Operating loss 3.94 loss 2.93 prft 1.30 (+27.4%) Recurring loss 4.40 loss 3.07 prft 500 mln
(-1.0%) Net
loss 2.61 loss 2.08 prft 200 mln (+280.1%) EPS loss Y33.37 loss Y26.59 prft Y2.55 Annual div -Q2 div
Y2.00 Y2.00
NOTE - JEOL Ltd is a manufacturer of electron microscopes.
* Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 2,720 won/share from 3,654 won/share, effective Feb. 6
* Acquires Quovadis, international certification authority capability for eIDAS and IoT