Nov 14 (Reuters) -

JEOL LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 32.45 28.93 83.00 (+12.1 pct) (-18.4 pct) (+10.3%) Operating loss 3.94 loss 2.93 prft 1.30 (+27.4%) Recurring loss 4.40 loss 3.07 prft 500 mln

(-1.0%) Net

loss 2.61 loss 2.08 prft 200 mln (+280.1%) EPS loss Y33.37 loss Y26.59 prft Y2.55 Annual div -Q2 div

Y2.00 Y2.00

NOTE - JEOL Ltd is a manufacturer of electron microscopes.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6951.TK1.