Nov 14 (Reuters) -

TOSNET CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 6.74 6.53 6.90

3.56 (+3.2 pct) (+4.3 pct)

(+2.4%) (+1.9%) Operating 163 mln 57 mln

(+184.4 pct) (-41.2 pct)

Recurring 214 mln 88 mln 220 mln 180 mln

(+142.2 pct) (-31.3 pct) (+2.6%)

(+9.5%) Net prft 78 mln loss 3 mln prft 85 mln prft 80 mln

(+8.0%)

(+2.1%) EPS prft Y18.61 loss Y0.76 prft Y20.09 prft Y18.91 Annual div Y7.50 Y7.50 Y7.50

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y7.50 Y7.50 Y7.50

NOTE - Tosnet Corp sends staff to control traffics at construction sites, car parks.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4754.TK1.