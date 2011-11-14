Nov 14 (Reuters) -
JAPAN FOODS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 19.01
18.26 33.50
(+4.1 pct) (0.0 pct) (+12.1%)
Operating 1.42 1.34 1.17
(+6.1 pct) (+33.4 pct)
(+14.6%) Recurring 1.44
1.36 1.20
(+6.5 pct) (+33.8 pct) (+12.6%) Net
794 mln 806 mln 680 mln
(-1.5 pct) (+35.7 pct)
(+41.5%) EPS Y155.73
Y158.05 Y133.33 Shares 5
mln 5 mln Annual div
Y27.00
Y27.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
-Q4 div Y17.00
Y17.00
NOTE - Japan Foods Co Ltd is a beverage maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2599.TK1.