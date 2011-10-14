Oct 14 (Reuters) -

INFOTERIA CORP

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 604 mln 590 mln Operating 63 mln 5 mln Recurring 68 mln 5 mln Net 57 mln 3 mln

NOTE - Infoteria Corp is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3853.TK1.