Nov 14 (Reuters) -
FERROTEC CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 35.74
23.77 63.00
(+50.4 pct) (+77.0 pct) (+8.8%)
Operating 3.56 2.24 5.20
(+58.9 pct)
(-25.0%) Recurring 3.14
1.89 4.20
(+65.8 pct) (-33.2%) Net
1.97 1.34 2.70
(+46.3 pct)
(-39.8%) EPS Y71.88
Y54.22 Y93.16 Diluted EPS
Y68.22
Annual div Y20.00
Y20.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - Ferrotec Corporation is a major maker of magnetic
fluid products used in chip and LCD manufacturing.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
