Nov 14 (Reuters) -
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 2.67 trln
2.37 trln
(+12.7 pct) (-9.5 pct)
Recurring 958.64 542.05
(+76.9 pct) (+132.6 pct)
Net 696.09
356.78
(+95.1 pct) (+153.1 pct) EPS
Y48.58 Y24.60
Diluted EPS Y48.51 Y24.53
Annual div
Y12.00 Y12.00
-Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding
company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of
Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc.
Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8306.TK1.