Nov 14 (Reuters) -

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 2.67 trln 2.37 trln (+12.7 pct) (-9.5 pct) Recurring 958.64 542.05

(+76.9 pct) (+132.6 pct)

Net 696.09 356.78 (+95.1 pct) (+153.1 pct) EPS

Y48.58 Y24.60

Diluted EPS Y48.51 Y24.53

Annual div

Y12.00 Y12.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y6.00

-Q4 div Y6.00

Y6.00

NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..

