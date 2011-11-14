UPDATE 1-Trump: militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
CHUO BUILD INDUSTRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.86 3.89 8.35 (-0.9 pct) (-8.5 pct) (+4.8%) Operating 60 mln 121 mln 351 mln
(-50.4 pct) (-74.1 pct)
(+2.9%) Recurring loss 14 mln prft 87 mln prft 242 mln
(-79.5 pct) (-10.9%) Net
loss 19 mln prft 50 mln prft 101 mln
(-81.5 pct) (-29.1%)
EPS loss Y0.96 prft Y2.47 prft Y4.92 Shares 21 mln 21 mln Annual div
Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y2.00
Y2.00
NOTE - Chuo Build Industry Co Ltd supplies lightweight scaffolding.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1971.TK1.
