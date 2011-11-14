Nov 14 (Reuters) -

CHUO BUILD INDUSTRY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.86 3.89 8.35 (-0.9 pct) (-8.5 pct) (+4.8%) Operating 60 mln 121 mln 351 mln

(-50.4 pct) (-74.1 pct)

(+2.9%) Recurring loss 14 mln prft 87 mln prft 242 mln

(-79.5 pct) (-10.9%) Net

loss 19 mln prft 50 mln prft 101 mln

(-81.5 pct) (-29.1%)

EPS loss Y0.96 prft Y2.47 prft Y4.92 Shares 21 mln 21 mln Annual div

Y2.00 Y2.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y2.00

Y2.00

NOTE - Chuo Build Industry Co Ltd supplies lightweight scaffolding.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1971.TK1.