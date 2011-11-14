BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
YUTAKA SHOJI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 2.48 2.19
(+12.9 pct) (+2.0 pct) Operating prft 131 mln loss 215 mln Recurring prft 171 mln loss 249 mln Net
prft 89 mln loss 179 mln EPS
prft Y10.90 loss Y21.78 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Yutaka Shoji Co Ltd trades commodity futures.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8747.TK1.
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.