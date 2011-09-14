BRIEF-Flexiroam says a unit signed partnership agreement with Triip Pte Ltd
* Unit Flexiroam Asia Limited has signed a partnership agreement with Triip Pte Ltd
Sept 14 (Reuters) -
AXELL CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.93 3.70 Operating 580 mln 300 mln Recurring 600 mln 300 mln Net 350 mln 180 mln
NOTE - Axell Corp develops and sells chips for graphics and sound processing. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6730.TK1.
* Unit Flexiroam Asia Limited has signed a partnership agreement with Triip Pte Ltd
Feb 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: CABINET The U.S. Senate votes to confirm Republican Senator Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general of the United States. Hillary Clinton and other Democrats flock to support U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren for criticizing Trump's nominee for attorney general after being silenced by Republicans on the Senate floor. The White House says the directo
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.