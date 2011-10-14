Oct 14 (Reuters) -

KLAB INC

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 5.66 2.95 (+91.8 pct) (+24.9 pct) Operating 961 mln 150 mln

(+538.7 pct) (+91.5 pct) Recurring 951 mln 131 mln

(+624.0 pct) (+144.9 pct) Net 549 mln 209 mln

(+162.4 pct) (+123.2 pct) EPS Y117.53 Y13,439.39 Shares 5 mln 15,595 Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil

NOTE - KLab Inc is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

