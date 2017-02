Oct 14 (Reuters) -

PHARMARISE HOLDINGS CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Nov 30, 2011 May 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 7.08 6.37 13.81 28.98 (+11.1 pct) (+21.4 pct) Operating 396 mln 142 mln 749 mln

1.68 (+177.4 pct) (+13.5 pct)

Recurring 368 mln 89 mln 666 mln 1.51 (+311.7 pct) (-0.7 pct) Net

221 mln 27 mln 310 mln 702 mln

(+692.6 pct) (-31.7 pct)

EPS Y8,857.27 Y1,376.29 Y12,433.51 Y28,107.20

NOTE - Pharmarise Holdings Corp operates prescription drug stores.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2796.TK1.