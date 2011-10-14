Oct 14 (Reuters) -

CONTEC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.00 7.85 Operating loss 110 mln prft 120 mln Recurring loss 110 mln prft 100 mln Net loss 180 mln prft 50 mln

NOTE - Contec Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6639.TK1.