Mining stocks upstage oil as investors scour for reflation trades
* European oil vs mining, monthly returns http://reut.rs/2jGqkBV
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
PHARMARISE HOLDINGS CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
May 31,2012 May 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 28.98 28.37 Operating 1.68 1.63 Recurring 1.51 1.46 Net 702 mln 693 mln
NOTE - Pharmarise Holdings Corp operates prescription drug stores. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2796.TK1.
* European oil vs mining, monthly returns http://reut.rs/2jGqkBV
BERLIN, Feb 7 The founder of Media-Saturn, the consumer electronics group owned by Metro, is considering a legal challenge to the German retailer's plan to split into two companies, potentially delaying the move.
Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 41 percent drop in quarterly profit from a year earlier, when the company recorded one-time gains of nearly $400 million.