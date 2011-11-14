Nov 14 (Reuters) -

JORUDAN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

3.33 3.35

(-0.5 pct) (-0.7 pct) Operating 570 mln 590 mln

(-3.4 pct) (+4.9 pct) Recurring 602 mln 621 mln

(-3.0 pct) (+4.8 pct) Net

314 mln 350 mln

(-10.3 pct) (+5.0 pct) EPS

Y60.42 Y67.33 Annual div

Y8.00 Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y8.00 Y8.00 Y8.00

NOTE - Jorudan Co Ltd develops computer software and videogame content.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

