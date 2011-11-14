BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
PROMISE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 100.36 129.03 193.00 (-22.2 pct) (-26.6 pct) (-19.1%) Operating loss 206.76 prft 5.82 loss 192.70
(-46.5 pct)
Recurring loss 205.73 prft 7.09 loss 191.40
(-35.4 pct) Net
loss 208.55 loss 3.37 loss 195.40
EPS loss Y1,644.51 loss Y26.58 loss Y1,540.83
Annual div
nil nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Promise Co Ltd is a major consumer financing company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8574.TK1.
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.