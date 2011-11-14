Nov 14 (Reuters) -

YOKOHAMA REITO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 124.05 121.44 126.82

64.44 (+2.1 pct) (+9.1 pct)

(+2.2%) (+3.2%) Operating 4.19 3.79 4.74

2.43 (+10.6 pct) (+117.7 pct)

(+13.0%) (-7.4%) Recurring 4.30 4.09 4.73

2.42 (+5.2 pct) (+100.2 pct)

(+10.0%) (-9.4%) Net 1.67 1.77 2.44

1.25 (-5.6 pct) (+81.3 pct)

(+46.2%) (+8.7%) EPS Y32.25 Y34.14 Y47.15

Y24.15 Annual div Y20.00 Y20.00 Y20.00

-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

Y10.00 -Q4 div Y10.00 Y10.00 Y10.00

NOTE - Yokohama Reito Co Ltd is a cold storage company.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2874.TK1.