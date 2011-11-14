Nov 14 (Reuters) -
YOKOHAMA REITO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 124.05 121.44 126.82
64.44 (+2.1 pct) (+9.1 pct)
(+2.2%) (+3.2%)
Operating 4.19 3.79 4.74
2.43 (+10.6 pct) (+117.7 pct)
(+13.0%) (-7.4%)
Recurring 4.30 4.09 4.73
2.42 (+5.2 pct) (+100.2 pct)
(+10.0%) (-9.4%)
Net 1.67 1.77 2.44
1.25 (-5.6 pct) (+81.3 pct)
(+46.2%) (+8.7%)
EPS Y32.25 Y34.14 Y47.15
Y24.15
Annual div Y20.00 Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
Y10.00 -Q4 div Y10.00
Y10.00 Y10.00
NOTE - Yokohama Reito Co Ltd is a cold storage company.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2874.TK1.