Oct 14 (Reuters) -

YUME NO MACHI SOUZOU IINKAI

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 1.26 1.16 1.45

700 mln

(+8.8 pct) (+7.8 pct) (+15.1%)

(+12.1%) Operating 244 mln 233 mln 300 mln

130 mln

(+4.5 pct) (+35.4 pct) (+22.9%)

(-0.1%) Recurring 260 mln 239 mln 301 mln

131 mln

(+8.7 pct) (+5.0 pct) (+15.7%)

(-1.4%) Net 145 mln 122 mln 170 mln

74 mln

(+18.7 pct) (-4.1 pct) (+16.4%)

(+1.2%) EPS Y2,828.83 Y2,383.23 Y3,295.02

Y1,434.30 Diluted EPS Y2,801.51 Y2,331.67

Shares 55,131 55,131 Annual div Y1,150.00 Y900.00 Y1,000.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil

-Q4 div Y1,150.00 Y900.00 Y1,000.00

NOTE - Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2484.TK1.