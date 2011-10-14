Oct 14 (Reuters) -
YUME NO MACHI SOUZOU IINKAI
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 1.26 1.16 1.45
700 mln
(+8.8 pct) (+7.8 pct) (+15.1%)
(+12.1%)
Operating 244 mln 233 mln 300 mln
130 mln
(+4.5 pct) (+35.4 pct) (+22.9%)
(-0.1%)
Recurring 260 mln 239 mln 301 mln
131 mln
(+8.7 pct) (+5.0 pct) (+15.7%)
(-1.4%)
Net 145 mln 122 mln 170 mln
74 mln
(+18.7 pct) (-4.1 pct) (+16.4%)
(+1.2%)
EPS Y2,828.83 Y2,383.23 Y3,295.02
Y1,434.30
Diluted EPS Y2,801.51 Y2,331.67
Shares 55,131
55,131 Annual div
Y1,150.00 Y900.00 Y1,000.00 -Q2
div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y1,150.00 Y900.00
Y1,000.00
NOTE - Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai is the full company
name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2484.TK1.