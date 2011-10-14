Oct 14 (Reuters) -

SANYO HOUSING NAGOYA CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 33.38 34.86 36.85

14.80 (-4.2 pct) (-4.6 pct)

(+10.4%) (+13.3%) Operating 2.80 2.59 3.09

905 mln

(+8.1 pct) (+30.2 pct) (+10.6%)

(+26.8%) Recurring 2.93 2.70 3.20

961 mln

(+8.4 pct) (+33.1 pct) (+9.3%)

(+25.2%) Net 1.81 1.46 1.89

556 mln

(+23.7 pct) (+102.3 pct) (+4.7%)

(+50.9%) EPS Y13,921.26 Y11,256.11 Y14,573.12

Y4,282.31 Annual div Y3,600.00 Y3,600.00 Y3,800.00

-Q2 div Y1,800.00 Y1,800.00 Y1,900.00 -Q4 div Y1,800.00 Y1,800.00 Y1,900.00

NOTE - Sanyo Housing Nagoya Co Ltd is a real estate developer.

