TOTTORI BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 8.60 9.07 16.50 (-5.2 pct) (-11.9 pct) (-9.3%) Recurring 587 mln 1.11 1.30

(-46.8 pct) (-43.9 pct) (-42.3%) Net 309 mln 689 mln 700 mln (-55.0 pct) (-34.8 pct) (-48.1%) EPS

Y3.26 Y7.23 Y7.35

Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Tottori Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

