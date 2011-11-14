UPDATE 1-Trump: militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
UMENOHANA CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 29.74 28.73 29.95
15.54 (+3.5 pct) (+1.4 pct)
(+0.7%) (+1.8%) Operating 702 mln 577 mln 795 mln
456 mln
(+21.6 pct) (+141.8 pct) (+13.1%)
(+1.1%) Recurring 461 mln 365 mln 582 mln
349 mln
(+26.1 pct) (+26.2%)
(0.0%) Net loss 155 mln prft 177 mln prft 372 mln prft 301 mln EPS loss Y2,375.64 prft Y3,073.75 prft Y5,232.13 prft Y4,234.24 Annual div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y500.00 Y500.00 Y500.00
NOTE - Umenohana Co Ltd operates Tofu-dish restaurants.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7604.TK1.
TAMPA, Fla., Feb 6 President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 6 A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.