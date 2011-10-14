Oct 14 (Reuters) -

DAISYO CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 64.32 68.21 69.70

34.60 (-5.7 pct) (-4.6 pct)

(+8.4%) (+5.1%) Operating loss 606 mln loss 1.43 prft 1.50 prft 550 mln Recurring loss 726 mln loss 677 mln prft 1.32 prft 460 mln Net loss 3.88 loss 1.26 prft 530 mln prft 170 mln EPS loss Y204.31 loss Y65.17 prft Y26.39

prft Y8.46 Annual div Y16.00 Y21.00 Y11.00

-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00

Y5.00 -Q4 div Y6.00 Y11.00 Y6.00

NOTE - Daisyo Corp is a restaurant chain operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9979.TK1.