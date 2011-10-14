Oct 14 (Reuters) -
DAISYO CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 64.32 68.21 69.70
34.60 (-5.7 pct) (-4.6 pct)
(+8.4%) (+5.1%)
Operating loss 606 mln loss 1.43 prft 1.50
prft 550 mln
Recurring loss 726 mln loss 677 mln prft 1.32
prft 460 mln
Net loss 3.88 loss 1.26 prft 530 mln
prft 170 mln
EPS loss Y204.31 loss Y65.17 prft Y26.39
prft Y8.46
Annual div Y16.00 Y21.00 Y11.00
-Q2 div Y10.00 Y10.00
Y5.00 -Q4 div Y6.00
Y11.00 Y6.00
NOTE - Daisyo Corp is a restaurant chain operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9979.TK1.