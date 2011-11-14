BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
SONY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 509.92 496.21 1.02 trln (+2.8 pct) (+3.1 pct) (+2.0%) Recurring 30.85 51.55 59.00
(-40.2 pct) (+30.7 pct) (-23.2%) Net 16.36 29.42 29.00 (-44.4 pct) (+25.8 pct) (-30.5%) EPS
Y37.62 Y67.63 Y66.67
Annual div Y20.00 Y20.00 -Q4 div Y20.00 Y20.00
NOTE - Sony Financial Holdings Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8729.TK1.
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.