BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 623.30 179.24 (+247.8 pct) (-1.4 pct) Recurring 155.30 50.10 265.00
(+209.9 pct) (+45.7 pct) (+212.8%) Net 128.11 32.07 180.00 (+299.4 pct) (+68.0 pct) (+280.7%) EPS
Y30.29 Y19.34 Y42.23
Annual div Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div Y4.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc is a holding company which owns Chuo Mitsui Trust & Banking.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8309.TK1.
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.