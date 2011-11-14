Nov 14 (Reuters) -

REALCOM INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 118 mln 167 mln

(-28.9 pct) (-14.2 pct) Operating loss 21 mln loss 38 mln Recurring loss 29 mln loss 54 mln Net loss 30 mln loss 54 mln EPS loss Y1,894.85 loss Y3,398.73

NOTE - Realcom Inc. is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3856.TK1.