BRIEF-Taiyo Industrial to offer off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares
* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
REALCOM INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 118 mln 167 mln
(-28.9 pct) (-14.2 pct) Operating loss 21 mln loss 38 mln Recurring loss 29 mln loss 54 mln Net loss 30 mln loss 54 mln EPS loss Y1,894.85 loss Y3,398.73
NOTE - Realcom Inc. is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3856.TK1.
* Says it lowered conversion price of 6th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 2,720 won/share from 3,654 won/share, effective Feb. 6
* Acquires Quovadis, international certification authority capability for eIDAS and IoT