Mining stocks upstage oil as investors scour for reflation trades
* European oil vs mining, monthly returns http://reut.rs/2jGqkBV
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
YUKIGUNI MAITAKE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.47 12.50 Recurring loss 3.46 loss 2.13 Net loss 2.08 loss 1.28 NOTE - Yukiguni Maitake Co Ltd is a leading "maitake" mushroom grower and wholesaler. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1378.TK1.
* European oil vs mining, monthly returns http://reut.rs/2jGqkBV
BERLIN, Feb 7 The founder of Media-Saturn, the consumer electronics group owned by Metro, is considering a legal challenge to the German retailer's plan to split into two companies, potentially delaying the move.
Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 41 percent drop in quarterly profit from a year earlier, when the company recorded one-time gains of nearly $400 million.