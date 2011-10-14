Oct 14 (Reuters) -
SHIMACHU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 158.98 142.72 161.77
77.64 (+11.4 pct) (+3.5 pct)
(+1.8%) (+2.5%)
Operating 14.69 10.42 15.00
6.70 (+41.0 pct) (-2.7 pct)
(+2.0%) (+9.1%)
Recurring 16.25 11.59 16.77
7.54 (+40.1 pct) (+2.9 pct)
(+3.2%) (+7.3%)
Net 7.73 6.30 9.79
4.40 (+22.7 pct) (-4.7 pct)
(+26.7%) (+15.8%)
EPS Y156.09 Y127.21 Y197.81
Y88.90
Diluted EPS Y156.09 Y127.20
Shares 51 mln
51 mln Annual div
Y35.00 Y35.00 Y35.00 -Q2 div
Y17.50 Y17.50 Y17.50
-Q4 div Y17.50 Y17.50 Y17.50
NOTE - Shimachu Co Ltd is a chain operator specialising in
furniture.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8184.TK1.