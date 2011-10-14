Oct 14 (Reuters) -

AFC-HD AMS LIFE SCIENCE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 14.65 14.45 15.00

7.40 (+1.4 pct) (+12.8 pct)

(+2.4%) (+3.8%) Operating 1.02 767 mln 900 mln

400 mln

(+33.5 pct) (+4.1 pct) (-12.2%)

(-13.8%) Recurring 996 mln 783 mln 850 mln

380 mln

(+27.1 pct) (+12.5 pct) (-14.7%)

(-11.4%) Net 490 mln 195 mln 500 mln

200 mln

(+151.3 pct) (+50.4 pct) (+2.0%)

(-3.6%) EPS Y411.32 Y163.52 Y41.94

Y16.77 Diluted EPS Y411.18 Y163.39

Annual div Y150.00 Y100.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y50.00 Y50.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div

Y100.00 Y50.00 Y5.00

NOTE - AFC-HD Ams Life Science Co Ltd develops health food and cosmetics..

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2927.TK1.