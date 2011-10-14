Mining stocks upstage oil as investors scour for reflation trades
AFC-HD AMS LIFE SCIENCE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012 Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 14.65 14.45 15.00
7.40 (+1.4 pct) (+12.8 pct)
(+2.4%) (+3.8%) Operating 1.02 767 mln 900 mln
400 mln
(+33.5 pct) (+4.1 pct) (-12.2%)
(-13.8%) Recurring 996 mln 783 mln 850 mln
380 mln
(+27.1 pct) (+12.5 pct) (-14.7%)
(-11.4%) Net 490 mln 195 mln 500 mln
200 mln
(+151.3 pct) (+50.4 pct) (+2.0%)
(-3.6%) EPS Y411.32 Y163.52 Y41.94
Y16.77 Diluted EPS Y411.18 Y163.39
Annual div Y150.00 Y100.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div Y50.00 Y50.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div
Y100.00 Y50.00 Y5.00
NOTE - AFC-HD Ams Life Science Co Ltd develops health food and cosmetics..
BERLIN, Feb 7 The founder of Media-Saturn, the consumer electronics group owned by Metro, is considering a legal challenge to the German retailer's plan to split into two companies, potentially delaying the move.
Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 41 percent drop in quarterly profit from a year earlier, when the company recorded one-time gains of nearly $400 million.