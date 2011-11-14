Nov 14 (Reuters) -
MET'S CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO
H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales
nil 3.96
(-100.0 pct) (+2182.0 pct)
Operating loss 65 mln loss 380 mln
Recurring loss 64 mln loss 415 mln Net
loss 68 mln loss 402 mln EPS
loss Y139.87 loss Y824.62 Shares
487,800 487,800 Annual div
-Q2 div nil nil
NOTE - Met's Corp is a computer software maker strong in
graphics-related products.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
