Nov 14 (Reuters) -

MET'S CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO YEAR-AGO

H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS RESULTS Sales

nil 3.96

(-100.0 pct) (+2182.0 pct) Operating loss 65 mln loss 380 mln Recurring loss 64 mln loss 415 mln Net

loss 68 mln loss 402 mln EPS

loss Y139.87 loss Y824.62 Shares

487,800 487,800 Annual div -Q2 div nil nil

NOTE - Met's Corp is a computer software maker strong in graphics-related products.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4744.TK1.