PIXELA CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 15.31 11.36 8.39

3.38 (+34.8 pct) (+138.1 pct)

(-45.2%) (-60.6%) Operating 405 mln 430 mln

(-5.8 pct)

Recurring 295 mln 440 mln 206 mln 3 mln

(-32.9 pct) (-30.2%)

(-99.1%) Net 317 mln 630 mln 200 mln

nil

(-49.6 pct) (-37.0%)

(-100.0%) EPS Y29.11 Y57.80 Y18.32

nil Diluted EPS Y28.69

Annual div nil

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

nil nil nil

NOTE - Pixela Corp is an electric appliance maker, focusing on development and production of graphic editing systems.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

