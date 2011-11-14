BRIEF-BNP Paribas could do bolt-on deals as part of 2017-2020 plan
* BNP Paribas could potentially carry out some bolt-on acquisitions as part of 2017-2020 plan in order to reinforce market share - CEO in Les Echos interview
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
FISCO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 573 mln 692 mln
(-17.3 pct) (-12.0 pct) Operating prft 22 mln loss 60 mln Recurring prft 13 mln loss 50 mln Net prft 77 mln loss 6 mln EPS prft Y1,089.04 loss Y112.47
NOTE - Fisco Ltd is the full company name.
* Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros
FRANKFURT, Feb 7 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will formally offer to divest their French clearing business as a remedy to the European Commission to address anti-trust concerns in relation to the merger of the two exchange operators, Deutsche Boerse said.