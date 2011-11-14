Nov 14 (Reuters) -
TAKIGAMI STEEL CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.12
6.26 9.00
(-34.2 pct) (-0.5 pct) (-20.4%)
Operating loss 216 mln prft 169 mln loss 400 mln
(+296.6 pct)
Recurring loss 120 mln prft
322 mln loss 200 mln
(+48.0 pct) Net
loss 99 mln prft 310 mln loss 180 mln
(+53.8 pct)
EPS loss Y4.07 prft Y12.68
loss Y7.36 Annual div
Y6.00 Y6.00
-Q4 div Y6.00 Y6.00
NOTE - Takigami Steel Construction Co Ltd engages in
construction of bridges, production of steelframes.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
