Nov 14 (Reuters) -

GIGA PRIZE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 917 mln 936 mln 2.06 (-2.0 pct) (+12.1%) Operating 38 mln 73 mln 155 mln

(-47.0 pct) (+44.9%) Recurring 35 mln 74 mln 153 mln (-51.9 pct) (+35.7%) Net

18 mln 43 mln 90 mln

(-56.8 pct) (+36.2%)

EPS Y1,479.09 Y3,406.20 Y7,114.31 Diluted EPS Y1,476.25 Y3,388.45 Annual div Y1,000.00

Y1,000.00 -Q4 div Y1,000.00 Y1,000.00

NOTE - Giga Prize Co Ltd is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3830.TK1.