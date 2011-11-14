BRIEF-WISeKey prelim FY 2016 revenues of $11 million
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
FUKUI COMPUTER INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.42 3.12 7.05 (+9.5 pct) (-2.0 pct) (+6.9%) Operating 335 mln 213 mln 705 mln
(+57.1 pct) (-17.5 pct) (+10.8%) Recurring 361 mln 235 mln 735 mln (+53.4 pct) (-17.6 pct) (+10.7%) Net
196 mln 112 mln 417 mln
(+73.9 pct) (-12.8 pct) (+44.6%) EPS Y17.08 Y9.82 Y36.30 Annual div
Y15.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y10.00
Y15.00
NOTE - Fukui Computer Inc. is a software company.
