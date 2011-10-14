UPDATE 4-U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds Jordanian air strikes in southern Syria)
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
MYSTAR ENGINEERING CORP
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.95 7.00 Operating 155 mln 150 mln Recurring 180 mln 165 mln Net 50 mln 80 mln
NOTE - Mystar Engineering Corp offers maintenance service for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4695.TK1.
* IS being fought by three separate enemies in Syria (Adds Jordanian air strikes in southern Syria)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.